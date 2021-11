CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween was a week ago, but Sam Darnold is seeing ghosts. Again. The former Jet quarterback was picked off three times, one for a long touchdown, and was harassed and hurried all game long by the now-fantastic Patriot defense. Meanwhile, the Patriot running backs carried the day (while they were healthy), and the Patriots scored a rare victory over the Carolina Panthers, 24-6 on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Coupled with Buffalo losing on the road at Jacksonville, the Patriots at 5-4 are now a half-game behind the Bills for the AFC East lead.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO