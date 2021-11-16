ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

HBO Debuts New Trailer for The Slow Hustle, a Documentary From Sonja Sohn of The Wire

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — HBO has released a trailer for Sonja Sohn’s new documentary, entitled The Slow Hustle. Following the unsolved death of Baltimore Police detective Sean Suiter, this documentary will air Dec. 7 on HBO...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
Variety

Mahershala Ali Celebrates First Film Lead Role and Producing Debut at AFI Fest Premiere of ‘Swan Song’

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali celebrated a major milestone on Friday night with the AFI Fest debut of “Swan Song,” which marks his first film project in a leading role and first narrative feature as a producer. “It was an emotional day, for me, I gotta say,” Ali told Variety on the red carpet outside the TCL Chinese Theatre. “I went on a nice long walk trying to calm myself a bit, and really take in the moment.” “It’s been a long time coming, but, in some ways, it went by very quickly. In a larger sense, I think I feel prepared...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonja Sohn
IndieWire

Wesley Snipes’ Advice to ‘Blade’ Star Mahershala Ali: ‘Try Not to Get Hurt’

Wesley Snipes made the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite vampire slayer an iconic comic character in three “Blade” films between 1998 and 2004. Next up to assume the position is two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in an upcoming Marvel Studios film directed by “Mogul Mowgli” filmmaker Bassam Tariq. Naturally, during press duties for his new Netflix miniseries “True Story,” Snipes has fielded questions about the future of “Blade,” and in an interview with Yahoo! Movies (via JoBlo.com), Snipes revealed the advice he gave to Ali once the latter was cast. “We spoke. We shared that the issue of him being cast...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe,’ New Investigative Documentary From Discovery Plus and BuzzFeed Studios, to Debut in December (EXCLUSIVE)

In a new investigation into the LuLaRoe clothing company — which launched tens of thousands of print leggings into the world — Discovery Plus promises previously unreported accounts about the multi-level marketing company. The documentary will feature BuzzFeed News’ Stephanie McNeal, who published an in-depth investigation into LuLaRoe in Feb. 2020.
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
Decider

New on HBO and HBO Max December 2021

HBO is throwing it back this December, bringing back some of your favorite series and films with brand new stories. The streamer is continuing to deliver some of the top shows and movies in streaming this year, rolling out a brand new version of Sex and the City, plus the final Warner Bros. releases, The Matrix 4. We’ll also get a new comedy from Sarah Silverman to celebrate the holiday season!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Hbo#Wjz
broadwaynews.com

HBO to release ‘Spring Awakening’ reunion documentary

HBO will release a documentary about the “Spring Awakening” reunion concert taking place Monday night. RadicalMedia is producing the documentary film, which will debut on HBO and then stream on HBO Max in 2022. The reunion concert is scheduled to take place Monday at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The performance marks...
MOVIES
UPI News

Angele reflects, works on new album in trailer for Netflix documentary

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Angèle. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Belgian singer Angèle, 25. The preview shows Angèle reflect on the ups and downs of her rise to fame, including a situation where a topless photo was used of her without her permission.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Observer

HBO Documentary Series BLACK AND MISSING

(NNPA) – The four-part documentary series BLACK AND MISSING, by multiple Emmy winner Geeta Gandbhir and award-winning documentarian, journalist, author, and activist Soledad O’Brien, follows sisters-in-law and Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they fight an uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
wnypapers.com

Disney+ debuts trailer & brand-new key art for 'The Book of Boba Fett'

New series from Lucasfilm launches exclusively on Disney+ Dec. 29. On Nov. 1, Disney+ debuted an action-packed trailer and brand-new key art for “The Book of Boba Fett,” a new series from Lucasfilm, launching exclusively on the streaming service on Dec. 29. WATCH:. “The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling...
MOVIES
Primetimer

HBO obtains Tony Hawk documentary

The skateboarding legend's Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, directed by Sam Jones and produced by the Duplass Brothers, is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022, providing a history of Hawk’s personal life and career, and chronicling his relationship with skateboarding.
TV & VIDEOS
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the New Trailer for ‘TWAS THE FIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS – An Apple Original Documentary Premiering November 26th

Today Apple unveiled the trailer for the new documentary film ‘TWAS THE FIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS premiering globally on Apple TV+ on November 26, 2021. ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas” follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris’ plan hits a snag when the home owners’ association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control. As the situation escalates, the film asks the question, who wins when different rights and interests collide? Director Becky Read pieces together the polarized perspectives in this quirky Christmas tale about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy