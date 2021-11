If you're a vlogger or just someone who likes to narrate their own videos, you'll know that background noises can ruin your videos. Whether it's the loud sounds of the city or the background chatter at a party, Google's Speech Enhancement on the Pixel 6 can help filter this garbage out, leaving only your beautiful voice in the video. That's why the Pixel 6 is one of the best Android smartphones, and this is how you enable one of its most useful features.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO