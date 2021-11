New US TV rights deal for the Premier League could give all clubs including Tottenham Hotspur a big windfall. According to Football.london, Tottenham Hotspur could benefit as ESPN, CBS, and NBC are said to be in a three-way race to land the broadcasting rights of the Premer League in the US. It is believed that ESPN submitted a late bid which means that there will be a second round of bidding.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO