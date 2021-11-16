ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network Advocates for Prematurity Awareness Month

By Vincenzo Scarapicchia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is Prematurity Awareness Month that advocates for the leading cause of infant mortality in the United States. According to the World Health Organization, there are an estimated 15 million babies born prematurely every year, and approximately one million of those babies end up passing away due to complications....

