Dream Theater Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

By MetalSucks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDream Theater have announce rescheduled dates for the tour they postponed this year. The new dates are below (via The PRP). Guitarist John Petrucci has said “wasn’t a unanimous decision.”. Dream Theater released a new album, A View From the Top of the World, on October 22. 02/02 Mesa,...

