Brandy, Naturi Naughton talk ‘Queens,’ working on solo music

Queens … turns out it's more than just a place in New York. It's no longer just Spider-man's hometown, or a hot spot for fictional African princes to find wives, either. It's now also the name of ABC's newest drama, and let me tell you, the name fits. Created by Zahir McGhee and starring real-life music legends Eve and Brandy, alongside Nadine Velazquez and Power's Naturi Naughton,Queens follows four ex-members of the fictional yet legendary '90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches on their collective journey towards reconciliation and self-realization twenty years after their tumultuous and public break up. (Naturi, Eve, Brandy and Nadine are pictured above, left to right.)

