Brandy, Naturi Naughton talk ‘Queens,’ working on solo music

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC’s new primetime series “Queens” features the story of a popular 90s female hip-hop group who split at...

The ‘QUEENS’ Release OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEOS For “Love Still Finds Us” and BRANDY’S Cover of “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Queens featuring Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez and our personal Queen Naturi Naughton have been delivering nothing but heat every week on their new series. The documents four hip-hop legends from the 90s that are now in their 40s reuniting to reclaim their fame and make money. The ‘Queens’ debuted the videos for “Love Still Finds Us” and Brandy’s rendition of “Ain’t No Sunshine”. The executive music producer on the show is none other than Swizz Beats.
MUSIC
"Queens" Is a Red-Hot Showcase for Real-Life Music Royalty

Queens … turns out it's more than just a place in New York. It's no longer just Spider-man's hometown, or a hot spot for fictional African princes to find wives, either. It's now also the name of ABC's newest drama, and let me tell you, the name fits. Created by Zahir McGhee and starring real-life music legends Eve and Brandy, alongside Nadine Velazquez and Power's Naturi Naughton,Queens follows four ex-members of the fictional yet legendary '90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches on their collective journey towards reconciliation and self-realization twenty years after their tumultuous and public break up. (Naturi, Eve, Brandy and Nadine are pictured above, left to right.)
QUEENS, NY
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
Zaya Wade Is Rosy in Pink Suit & Heeled Mules at Gucci’s Love Parade Show With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Zaya Wade was pretty in pink at Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, alongside her baller father Dwyane Wade and step-mom Gabrielle Union. The 14-year-old was well-suited for the Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza, in a matching rose-hued blazer and short set, a retro-inspired printed shirt, a coordinating small tote bag and white leather heeled mules. The Gucci shoes, which are available for $830 on the brand’s e-store, are accentuated by a retro-inspired block heel and the house’s emblematic Horsebit hardware. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with...
NBA
Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Dressed as Adele for Halloween

Gabrielle Union's daughter has the best kid's costume this Halloween. The Being Mary Jane actor shared pics of her two-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade, in which the toddler recreates Adele's glamorous look from basketball star Anthony Davis' wedding. In the pics, Wade poses at home, wearing an accurate dupe of the "Easy on Me" singer's Schiaparelli gown, featuring a black bodice and puffed white off-the-shoulder sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
Wisconsin Parade Person of Interest Is Local Rapper, Used SUV in Music Video

11:11 AM PT -- Cops just announced Brooks Jr. faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide. 10:11 AM PT -- TMZ has confirmed the person of interest as Darrell Brooks Jr. A law enforcement source tells us Brooks was fleeing another incident when he barreled through the parade. We're told there will be an investigation into how the parade route was secured and where those failures took place.
WISCONSIN STATE
After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Watch Missy Elliott Pay Tribute to ‘Godmothers of Hip-Hop’ at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Four-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter-producer Missy Elliott was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ciara and Lizzo (pictured below, filming Elliott’s acceptance speech on their phones) were among those to introduce Elliott at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony — fittingly, Elliott’s star was placed outside the new location of the giant Amoeba Music record store on Hollywood Boulevard, which will also be a location for stars for other music honorees, Ana Martinez, said. Elliott — who gave a career-spanning interview to Variety to mark the occasion — teared up as she thanked all the people who helped along...
CELEBRITIES

