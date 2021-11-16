ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

First “Forever” horse theft defendant pleads guilty

By Dylan Jimenez, Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmnyY_0cybn9Ph00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of four suspects in the theft and destruction of the “Forever” horse honoring two McNiel students who were shot walking home from school has pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

According to records, Zachary Kaiser, 19, of Bowie pleaded guilty Tuesday in 78th District Court to theft over $2,500. The plea deal was for two years in jail, suspended to 4 years probation, and a $4,000 fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2EXL_0cybn9Ph00
Zachary Kaiser

The “Forever Horse” was created in memory of Lauren Landavazo, who was shot and killed, and her friend Makayla Smith, who was wounded, walking home from school.

RELATED: Suspects identified in theft of statue honoring junior high shooting victims

In October of 2020, the statue was ripped from its base in front of McNiel Junior High and later found inside of a barn in Clay County thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

A replacement horse was dedicated and installed last May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otk8c_0cybn9Ph00
Tyler Darland

A second Bowie youth, Tyler Darland, also had a hearing set for Tuesday but it was reset.

A plea offer was filed today which would give him 3 years probation, a $750 fine and restitution.

Two other defendants in this case, Brayden Seward and Dakota James were recently indicted and their arraignments are set for Nov. 19.

On Monday, Seward’s attorney waived arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty and asked the case be set for trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Fort Worth man found guilty in multiple vehicle thefts

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Worth man is found guilty and sentenced to 10 years prison for the theft of numerous vehicles from a Wichita Falls concrete mix business. According to records, Darren Rush, 34, had a jury trial in 30th District Court. Judge Jeff McKnight did sentencing. The thefts happened in May of […]
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Clay County, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Theft#Shooting#Defendants#Crime Stoppers#Kfdx#District Court#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy