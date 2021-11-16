ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

For Will Smith, a break point leads to 'King Richard'

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis....

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Will Smith plays Venus and Serena's 'lion' in Oscar-tipped 'King Richard'

"King Richard" plots the improbable rise of Serena and Venus Williams, from training on crumbling, gang-riddled Compton tennis courts to becoming all-time sporting greats. The movie could soon cap another unlikely journey, with former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith heavily tipped to win his first Oscar for best actor, as their larger-than-life father, coach and manager. Smith "fell in love with Richard Williams" two decades ago, after watching him leap to 14-year-old daughter Venus's defense in an interview with an overly insistent journalist. "The look of Venus's face... the image burned in my heart," he told an online press conference. "Because that's how I wanted my daughter to look when I showed up."
CELEBRITIES
theScore

Will Smith: Venus, Serena 'cried all the way through' film 'King Richard'

Will Smith elicited an emotional reaction from Venus and Serena Williams with his portrayal of their late father in "King Richard." Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Smith explained how the Williams sisters wouldn't commit to attaching their names to his new film as executive producers until they saw it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
laloyolan.com

Will Smith hopes to ace the Williams sisters' story with 'King Richard'

Not even 20 miles from LMU's campus is Compton, the hometown of tennis megastars Serena and Venus Williams. However, there is one very important actor in their story who rarely gets as much recognition as them. Friday Nov. 19 marks the release of "King Richard," a film that follows the...
COMPTON, CA
WTOP

‘King Richard’ director, star say this is finally Will Smith’s Oscar year

Written by Zach Baylin (“Creed III”), the film aims to show a more human side to Richard. “He’s been portrayed in the media for a long time, but this story is a different side,” Green said. “It’s the family story. … [It’s] an opportunity to see a very nuanced, three-dimensional character, someone who was there for his children, who provided love and time and commitment in a way that you can’t see when you just click a link on the internet.”
MOVIES
Collider

Aunjanue Ellis on 'King Richard' and Will Smith's Process for Playing the Role

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Friday, I recently got to speak with Aunjanue Ellis about playing Oracene 'Brandy' Williams in the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Post

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming star turn in ‘King Richard’

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance in “King Richard,” a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams — better known as Venus and Serena’s father. In this alternately funny, poignant and inspiring movie, the focus isn’t on the sports prodigies who would one day attain legendary status on the tennis...
TENNIS
6abc

From 'King Richard' to 'Ali': Will Smith's memorable performances in sports movies

Will Smith is a multitalented star, known for his outstanding careers in TV, film and music; but he is certainly no stranger to the sports world. He is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and has a minority ownership stake in the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though he is West Philadelphia born and raised, Smith stars as a Compton, California, sports legend in his latest movie.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cinema Blend

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Talks Will Smith In 'King Richard'

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green joins the show to chat about King Richard, starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father, and coach to Venus and Serena Williams. He discusses collaborating with the great Robert Elswit, Will Smith’s incredible performance, the technical challenges of shooting tennis, and more. Want More ReelBlend?. Sign...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Review: Will Smith rules in 'King Richard,' a Venus-and-Serena drama with a sharp spin

"Keep your stance open." These words, or some variation on them, form a steady refrain in "King Richard," Reinaldo Marcus Green's shrewd, slick and enormously satisfying drama about the forging of a pair of tennis superstars. To anyone who will listen (and some who won't), Richard Williams demands that his young daughters Venus and Serena use an open-stance technique, not the closed stance favored by most others. It's a nifty running gag, rooted in the truth: Richard and his then-wife, Oracene, really did teach their daughters this method, which would become more widely adopted in the wake of their fame and influence. And because sports dramas and biopics are all about tidy metaphors, it's also a lesson: Stay loose. Stay flexible. Keep an open mind.
TENNIS
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved my life': Will Smith reveals he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer to launch his acting career after he was left 'broke' from huge tax evasion bill

He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson’s Double Becomes Stuntperson of the Year

Check this out! We all know Dwayne Johnson (AKA “The Rock:), right? The former professional wrestler turned actor and now dubbed one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. His beloved personality (and yes, let’s be honest – good looks) has people even questioning if Johnson should join the 2024 United States Presidential election. While “The Rock” may be the center of attention most of the time, his double is stepping into the spotlight as stuntperson of the year!
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Method Man and Redman, Together Again! Meth Breaks Down the Duo's Power Book II: Ghost Debut — Watch

When Davis MacLean visited his brother in prison in Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost premiere, it was a moment for hip-hop celebration: Method Man and Redman, together again! The friends, musical collaborators and frequent co-stars reunited in the Season 2 opener, which doubled as Reggie “Redman” Noble’s entry into the Powerverse. Noble recurs this season as Theo Rollins, older brother to Clifford “Method Man” Smith‘s Davis MacLean. Though Davis is a high-powered defense attorney, he carries a load of regret about his brother’s run-ins with the law, a fact he made brief mention of in the spinoff’s first season. So when TVLine chatted with Smith...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy