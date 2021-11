Most Alaskans are still mired in a stagnant COVID-19 recession. But not in Mat-Su, where things are perking along. This is a bit of a mystery to state economists, who are puzzled at how well the Matanuska-Susitna Borough economy is doing relative to Anchorage and the rest of the state. In the first six months of 2021 there have been 2,100 jobs added in Mat-Su from the same period of 2020, compared with essentially flat growth in Anchorage and elsewhere in the state.

