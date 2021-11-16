ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Black Friday deals at the outlets in Castle Rock and Silverthorne

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

Holiday shopping is on and now is the best time to snag those holiday gifts. Peggy Ziglin with the Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne joins us and shares some of the hot deals and steals you’ll want this holiday season.

There are over 160 outlets stores to serve you with over 30 to 70% off everyday low prices.

One tip that Peggy suggest is to pick up your free savings card at customer service/welcome center and pre holiday savings available at select stores. One other tip is to print out a digital coupon for an extra 25% off deal.

