Lil Nas X Shares Extended Teaser Ahead Of ‘Maury Show’ Appearance

By Mya Abraham
 5 days ago
Previously on Montero, Lil Nas X shared the passionate love story between himself and Yai Ariza in the visual for his single, “That’s What I Want.” However, the heated exchange simmered abruptly when Lil Nas learned that his lover was leading a double life and was actually married with a child.

Six weeks later, the promotional saga continues as the unofficial ménage à trois head to The Maury Show to reveal the shocking truth. Complete with over-the-top dramatic reactions from the audience, Maury narrates what is called “one of the most scandalous stories ever had on the ‘Maury Show.'”

“We fell in love at football practice and we couldn’t keep our hands off each other,” Montero gushed. “A month has felt like a lifetime.” Unbeknownst to Yai’s wife, Ashley, she is being brought onto Maury to uncover the truth about the secret affair.

Montero has also convinced Yai that the child is not his. With any great Maury episode, fans will also get the results of both a lie detector test and a paternity test, in the case of 4-year-old Noah.

Throughout the two-minute clip, Yai chases Montero through the Maury studio—with the cameraman faithfully trailing behind—and Ashley emotionally collapses onto a couch. The episode entitled “Leave Your Wife For Me… That’s What I Want!” will air (in real life) on Wednesday (Nov. 17).

Watch the full extended trailer above.

