Instagram is collecting video selfies to help fight the spambot scourge
By Jules Wang
Android Police
5 days ago
Meta-owned social media network Instagram appears to be rolling out a new user authentication system that should cut down on the number of spambots plaguing the ecosystem. UK-based social media consultant Matt Navarra picked up on a new account registration step that requires the user to take a video of themselves...
Be wary of social media videos promoting Bitcoin investments that seem too good to be true, even if they're recorded by someone you know and trust. According to a new report from Vice Motherboard, hackers are forcing Instagram users to film "hostage-style videos" as part of a surprisingly prevalent bitcoin scam.
If there’s any advice for parents of teen girls grappling with mental health issues associated with social media use, it’s this: Talk to your children. The clinical psychologist Lisa Damour, author of “Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood,” said that may sound obvious, but it can help. She suggests that parents try to gauge how their teens feel after using social media — are they feeling better or worse?
Fake profiles and spam accounts have long been a problem of social media networks, such as Instagram and Facebook. To counter this, Instagram is taking a new step and is asking its users to upload a selfie video, or basically a face scan, to verify their identity, according to social media consultant Matt Navara.
To fight fake accounts and spambots, Instagram is now going to start collecting video selfies as a part of a new user authentication system, reports Android Police. This new feature should cut down on the number of spambots that have been plaguing the ecosystem. Instagram video selfie authentication system rolling...
Instagram recently introduced a new feature to combat fake profiles and bots on the platform — video selfies. The feature lets users verify their identity by capturing a short selfie video, which is then authenticated by the company’s algorithms to confirm that you’re a real person. But it seems like Instagram didn’t spend too much time training its face detection algorithm, as it can easily be fooled by a Barbie doll.
Since you can buy fake Instagram followers on a vending machine (no, it’s not a joke), the platform has found a mildly disturbing way to make sure its users are human. Despite Facebook shutting down its facial recognition system, Instagram is asking some users to send video selfies to verify that they aren’t bots.
