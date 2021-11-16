ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fishing the Good Fight to help shine a light on men’s mental health

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

The topic of mental health is a challenge for many, especially among men. However, Jennings Hester is hoping his story will shine a light on this very important topic.

Jennings Hester founded Fishing the Good Fight in 2019 after he began experiencing depression. . After silently suffering for a decade with his illness, inundated by society’s perceptions of what a “man” should be, Jennings finally began seeing a life-changing psychologist and eventually founded the nonprofit.

Denver nonprofit Fishing the Good Fight (FTGF) has a number of initiatives that further its mission of improving men’s mental health (and subsequently improving all lives) by leveraging the therapeutic power of fly fishing.

Fishing the Good Fight retreats feature fly fishing instruction, small group sessions focused on mental health and one one-on-one therapy sessions with a licensed therapist. The therapy sessions on the retreat allow our attendees a completely safe setting to discuss individual mental health challenges within a group setting of men interested in improving not just their own lives, but also making lives better for the ones they love. They hope to eventually have one retreat every month around the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly Fishing#Weather#Depression#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX31 Denver

A vending machine with a cause

The Light the World Giving Machine is back this season at Writer Square along 16th Street Mall. You can’t miss them, they are actual vending machines that allow givers to purchase donations like diapers, a soccer ball and even live chickens to charities locally and worldwide. There will be a Grand Unwrapping Celebration on November […]
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy