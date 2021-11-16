'Party Down' revived for six-episode limited series at Starz with bulk of original cast returning

Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage

Time to party.

Variety confirmed Tuesday that a "Party Down" revival has been ordered to series by Starz.

"In addition, original series stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all signed on to return to the six-episode limited series," the outlet relayed. "Lizzy Caplan is not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts, with the actress recently landing leading roles in both a "Fatal Attraction" series at Paramount Plus and "Fleishman Is in Trouble" at FX on Hulu."

Caplan was attached last week to "Fatal Attraction," and the one-time Primetime Emmy nominee was confirmed by Variety to be starring in the Fleishman Is in Trouble adaptation Tuesday morning.

As for "Party Down," original creators and executive producers John Enbom, Paul Rudd — ahem, "Sexiest Man Alive" Paul Rudd — and Dan Etheridge are also returning to the revival.

The original series ran for two seasons on Starz from 2009-10. It centered around a group of actors after their move to Los Angeles to chase their dreams, only to work as caterers instead. A revival was first announced to be "in development" in March.