Daniel Baldwin says brother Alec is 'target,' blames armorer for fatal 'Rust' shooting

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Nearly a month after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired live rounds on the set of "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, his brother Daniel said Tuesday that he's a "target" for his political beliefs and name status.

Daniel Baldwin, 61, appeared on " The Domenick Nati Show " and defended his 63-year-old brother, who late last month said he couldn't comment on the shooting that killed his "friend" as Sante Fe authorities investigated the deadly Oct. 21 shooting.

"You know Alec's got the name though, doesn't he? So let's take go ahead and take Alec him for his political views and the many, many wonderful things he's done for his charities and people and his wife and let's see if we can't sensationalize this," he said.

Daniel also said his Emmy-Award winning brother is being taken advantage of.

“This is what he faces, because he’s opinionated and he’s strong-headed and he has really staunch views on certain things, and those people who don’t like him will take advantage of him and persecute his wife,” he added.

Instead, Daniel argued the set's armorer should be at fault for the deadly incident rather than his producer-brother who fired the gun.

"The initial buck and all of the responsibility of the weapon fall on the armorer, in my opinion," he said.

Production on the Western film has been halted as an investigation continues by the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, the Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office and other officials.

Last Monday, Baldwin tweeted , calling for more law enforcement intervention to "monitor weapons safety" on movie sets.

Baldwin and others from the production were sued last week by the movie's head of lighting alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress” and will forever "haunt" him.