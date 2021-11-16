ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-18 10:42:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Chase, Deuel, Eastern Cherry, Garden, Grant, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 08:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Chase; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Garden; Grant; Keith; Perkins; Sheridan; Western Cherry Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Relative humidity values will drop below 20 percent this afternoon and combine with wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph and dry fuels to create near critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor fires may grow quickly and spread unexpectedly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment today. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 01:28:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Some locally dense patches of fog have developed across portions of the area. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around one- half of a mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one-quarter of a mile at times. Fog will likely persist into the morning commute. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg Patches of Dense Fog Early This Morning Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in spots early this morning, but should improve not too long after sunrise. Extra caution is advised in early morning commutes, especially near school bus stops.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson Patches of Dense Fog Early This Morning Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in spots early this morning, but should improve not too long after sunrise. Extra caution is advised in early morning commutes, especially near school bus stops.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times over summits also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. A lull in the strongest wind speeds will occur this afternoon, although frequent gusts in excess of 45 MPH will remain possible. A second round of strong winds is expected between 2 AM and 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County, Far South Miami-Dade County, Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of South Florida. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. A lull in the strongest wind speeds will occur this afternoon, although frequent gusts in excess of 45 MPH will remain possible. A second round of strong winds is expected between 2 AM and 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 08:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will still be patchy dense fog through 10 am this morning across the across the area. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. In addition, for late Tuesday night and wednesday morning areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Current High Wind Warning is expiring at 11AM. Gusty winds to 45 mph remain possible through the day and evening. A second round of strong winds is expected between 2 AM and 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS... Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Chatham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

