ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Exclusive: Ah-Ha! Eric Faces Off Against His Archnemesis Played By Jadakiss On Tonight’s New Episode Of “QUEENS!”

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

Jadakiss is about to do Eric like he did Dipset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TH0ap_0cybjRpS00
Source: Daniel Delgado / abc

The rapper count on “Queens” just increased by one mighty member of D-Block! Jadakiss plays Eric’s archnemesis on tonight’s episode and we’ve got an exclusive first look for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Eric is eager to bond with his and Naomi’s daughter JoJo but a meetup with a former foe (Jadakiss) doesn’t go as he’d hoped. Check out the clip below:

We love it. Jadakiss out here bullying rap managers on prime-time TV!!!

Here’s a synopsis of the full episode:

As Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin.

We’re glad ol’ girl is getting the help she needs. We’re really feeling for Brianna too.

How excited are you to see Jada in action too? We need to get the full backstory on that beef!

This show is great in how they incorporate real heroes of the culture all the time. We can’t wait to see who will be on “Queens” next.

Tune in for a new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 6 discussion

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? If you are wondering about this very question, we’re happy to help within!. We have already seen the Nathan Fillion drama take one week off this season; luckily, we’re not going to see that happen tonight! There is an installment airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern titled “Poetic Justice” and based on early intel, this one looks to be rather fun. How can it not be when you’ve got a treasure hunt at the center of it? We imagine that a few characters probably wish that they could get involved in all of this — not that they’ll be able to because of their jobs. Instead, their task is trying to make sure that some of these hunters don’t get killed.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Season 1 episode 8 preview

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a chance to really immerse ourselves in the story over the past several weeks. Is the network finally taking a short break?. Well, we should start this piece by giving you some of the bad news: There is no new installment of the James Wolk drama tonight. We’re in the midst of the first hiatus of the season, and it has to do with the network airing Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol tonight — a preview to convince people to check it out on Peacock. The plan is for Ordinary Joe to be back with season 1 episode 8 (“Reset”) in one week’s time. This could prove to be one of the most important episodes of the entire series so far, as Music Joe has to figure out the right way to help Amy deal with a tragedy (see the promo at the bottom of this article for evidence). There are huge revelations coming and with that, chances to see what Joe is made of in all three different timelines.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 4 chatter

Is The Blacklist new tonight over on NBC? Are we going to dive into some more Raymond Reddington adventures?. Ever since the James Spader drama premiered last month, we’ve been rather lucky to get a new episode every single week. With that being said, though, we also recognize that a hiatus is going to be coming at some point. Luckily, we’re not there at this particular moment in time. There is a new installment on the air in just a matter of hours! “The Avenging Angel” is the title for this chapter of the story; how can you not be stoked after seeing a name like that?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Season 5 episode 7 spoilers

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are you getting a chance to dive into season 5 episode 7?. We know there’s been a little bit of scheduling confusion as of late for the medical drama, but the good news now is that things are starting to become a little bit more stable. There is a new episode on the air tonight! There’s also going to be one for at least the next couple of weeks, as the show is stacking up the schedule to give you a lot of big stuff before a winter break. This is also probably designed to make sure that there’s a new episode alongside every installment of Our Kind of People. That will allow it the best possible opportunity to succeed.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jadakiss
cartermatt.com

Is A Million Little Things new tonight with season 4 episode 7?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We know that it was off the air this past week — so are we going to see it coming back now? Within this article we’ll offer an answer to that, plus look more towards the future. So where should we...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 8 talk

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re happy to dive a little more into that! While we’re at it, we’re also going to get even more into what the future will hold here. So where should we start? How about we go ahead and get some...
TV SERIES
Bossip

Pettiest Reactions To Issa & Nathan Rekindling Their Red Flag Romance

So, here we are again with Issa and Nathan rekindling their awkward somethingship in a questionable development that will likely end with hurt feelings and/or tears. You may remember Issa breaking down and crying in Nathan’s mouth after her latest split with Lawrence that, if we’re being honest, appears to be temporary based on A) Issa’s history with Nathan and B) Issa’s history with men on the show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#D Block#The American Music Awards#Abc
Bossip

Baes Of The Day: Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri & LaToya Tonodeo Stun At “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 2 Premiere

All eyes were on “Power Book II: Ghost” baddies Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri, and LaToya Tonodeo who stunned at the swanky Season 2 premiere party in NYC. The talented actresses (who have their own entanglement with Michael Rainey, Jr. aka ‘Tariq’ on the hit series) enjoyed a night of glitz and glam with the entire cast and special guests including “Raising Kanan” star Mekai Curtis, Tashera Simmons, Isan Elba, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cartermatt.com

Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Season 2 episode 6 hopes

Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Are we getting a chance to dive deeper into Jackie and Ray’s world this weekend?. Well, here is where we have to present a bit of bad news: Even though we are right in the middle of the Monica Raymund show’s season 2 run, we’re in the midst of a brief, one-week hiatus. This is mostly prompted from the network’s decision to showcase the BMF finale the same exact weekend as the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. Is this frustrating? 100% yes, but we’re not going to sit here and pretend like this is the first time we’ve seen Starz pull a move like this with one of their shows. A lot of them often have brief in-season hiatuses for some particular reason, and we’re left having to sit around and wait for them to come back.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soompi

EXO’s Sehun To Make 1st Appearance As Song Hye Kyo’s New Employee In Tonight’s Episode Of “Now We Are Breaking Up”

EXO’s Sehun will finally be making his first appearance in SBS’s “Now We Are Breaking Up” tonight!. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a new romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.
TV & VIDEOS
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS with season 3 episode 8?

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re happy to look into that! Plus, talk a little more about the road ahead through the remainder of season 3. So where are we starting off here? It feels like a good first order of business is passing...
TV SERIES
Bossip

"Life After Lockup" Couple Britney And Ray Content With Her Mother

Guess who is coming to dinner with Ray and Britney on “Life After Lockup”?!. Awww this is sweet. After running into all kinds of drama last week, “Life After Lockup” couple Britney and Ray appear to be back on the right track in Friday’s upcoming episode. Friday Ray will finally get to meet Britney’s mom! Do you think he’s ready for her line of questioning?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Promises Tonight’s Return Episode Will Be a ‘Nail-Biter’

NCIS: Los Angeles is teasing a tense affair for its Sunday night offering. From the clues the show is dropping, we know that Rountree is stuck on a hijacked bus. And Sam is doing the negotiations. CBS offered this NCIS: Los Angeles plot summary for the episode called Sundown. “Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Is there a new episode of Chicago PD tonight? (Nov. 17, 2021)

Chicago PD has packed tons of shocking turns into its last few episodes. Voight (Jason Beghe) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) are trapped in a tough spot after bumping heads, and the latter will have to decide whether to take the wrap for a murder cover-up or push the blame onto his commanding officer.
TV SERIES
101 WIXX

“Let the battle begin!” says New Edition, as they face off against New Kids on the Block this Sunday on the AMAs

On the American Music Awards this Sunday night on ABC, New Kids on the Block and New Edition — hailing, respectively, from the Dorchester and Roxbury neighborhoods of Boston — will pay tribute to their hometown while facing off against each other hit for hit. New Edition‘s Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins say this is something both acts have wanted to do for years.
ENTERTAINMENT
FanSided

How to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 3 online live tonight

The stakes are higher than ever in the Dexter revival after Dexter: New Blood introduced us to a potential new antagonist in the previous episode in the form of Clancy Brown’s character Kurt Caldwell. In Dexter: New Blood episode 3, Dexter will have to think fast to stay ahead of the investigation into Matt Caldwell’s disappearance while simultaneously trying to reconnect with his son, Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott).
TV SERIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy