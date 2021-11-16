ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 21:27:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Chase, Deuel, Eastern Cherry, Garden, Grant, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 08:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Chase; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Garden; Grant; Keith; Perkins; Sheridan; Western Cherry Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Relative humidity values will drop below 20 percent this afternoon and combine with wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph and dry fuels to create near critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor fires may grow quickly and spread unexpectedly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment today. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson Patches of Dense Fog Early This Morning Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in spots early this morning, but should improve not too long after sunrise. Extra caution is advised in early morning commutes, especially near school bus stops.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times over summits also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nantucket Torrential rainfall will impact portions of Nantucket County through 945 AM EST At 910 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a storm 7 miles west of Nantucket, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Torrential rainfall and wind gust up to 30mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall could cause poor visibility for drivers and brief poor drainage street flooding. Locations impacted include Nantucket. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Chatham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 20:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Seminole; Southern Lake County Patchy Dense Fog This Morning.. Patchy dense fog will occur in spots across Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties this morning. Fog will continue to dissipate over the next couple hours. When encountering fog on the roadways, reduce your speed, increase following distance, and use low beam headlights.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Long by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Inland Liberty, Inland Bryan, Long and Inland McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 04:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 4000 feet in the South Washington Cascades and Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will still be patchy dense fog through 10 am this morning across the across the area. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. In addition, for late Tuesday night and wednesday morning areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. A lull in the strongest wind speeds will occur this afternoon, although frequent gusts in excess of 45 MPH will remain possible. A second round of strong winds is expected between 2 AM and 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

