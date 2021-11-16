Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will still be patchy dense fog through 10 am this morning across the across the area. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. In addition, for late Tuesday night and wednesday morning areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO