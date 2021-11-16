ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-17 20:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Chase, Deuel, Eastern Cherry, Garden, Grant, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 08:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Chase; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Garden; Grant; Keith; Perkins; Sheridan; Western Cherry Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Relative humidity values will drop below 20 percent this afternoon and combine with wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph and dry fuels to create near critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor fires may grow quickly and spread unexpectedly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment today. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson Patches of Dense Fog Early This Morning Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in spots early this morning, but should improve not too long after sunrise. Extra caution is advised in early morning commutes, especially near school bus stops.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 01:28:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Some locally dense patches of fog have developed across portions of the area. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around one- half of a mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one-quarter of a mile at times. Fog will likely persist into the morning commute. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nantucket Torrential rainfall will impact portions of Nantucket County through 945 AM EST At 910 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a storm 7 miles west of Nantucket, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Torrential rainfall and wind gust up to 30mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall could cause poor visibility for drivers and brief poor drainage street flooding. Locations impacted include Nantucket. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will still be patchy dense fog through 10 am this morning across the across the area. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. In addition, for late Tuesday night and wednesday morning areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County PERIODS OF SNOW TO BRING WINTRY TRAVEL TO AREA MOUNTAIN PASSES MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall may be moderate to heavy at times with high accumulation rates.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 20:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Seminole; Southern Lake County Patchy Dense Fog This Morning.. Patchy dense fog will occur in spots across Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties this morning. Fog will continue to dissipate over the next couple hours. When encountering fog on the roadways, reduce your speed, increase following distance, and use low beam headlights.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg Patches of Dense Fog Early This Morning Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in spots early this morning, but should improve not too long after sunrise. Extra caution is advised in early morning commutes, especially near school bus stops.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Long by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Inland Liberty, Inland Bryan, Long and Inland McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times over summits also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Chatham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 11:07:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Central Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times over summits also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. The coldest wind chills are expected near Eagle Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

