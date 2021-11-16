ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 16:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-21 15:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-21 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following areas, northeast Martin and extreme southeastern St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 334 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Palm City, North River Shores, Nettles Island, Ocean Breeze Park, Waveland and Hutchinson Island South. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Chase, Deuel, Eastern Cherry, Garden, Grant, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 08:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Chase; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Garden; Grant; Keith; Perkins; Sheridan; Western Cherry Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Relative humidity values will drop below 20 percent this afternoon and combine with wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph and dry fuels to create near critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor fires may grow quickly and spread unexpectedly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment today. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 02:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...St. Mary, Lower St. Martin and Iberia Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times over summits also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Virgin Islands#16 30 00 Atlantic#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 04:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County PERIODS OF SNOW TO BRING WINTRY TRAVEL TO AREA MOUNTAIN PASSES MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall may be moderate to heavy at times with high accumulation rates.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of about 3 inches at West Glacier to about 4 to 6 inches at Marias Pass, with greater amounts in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times near passes also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Effingham; Inland Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Chatham County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...Hampton, Inland Colleton, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Charleston and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 4000 feet in the South Washington Cascades and Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Isolated higher amounts near ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 06:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost is also likely away from the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 07:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-22 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times over summits also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. The coldest wind chills are expected near Eagle Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times over summits also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

