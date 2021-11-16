Buckeye Report: Ohio State Preparing For Senior Day, Michigan State

Saturday is a huge day for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they prepare to host Michigan State, in what should be their best Big Ten competition to date. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites (-18.5, according to SISportsbook), but they certainly can't take Michigan State lightly. Star running back Kenneth Walker is a Heisman candidate and the Spartans have leaned heavily on him this season.

Ryan Day, Zach Harrison and Garrett Wilson all spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon as they wrapped up a few questions from last week and began to give fans a look at how they are getting ready to host the Spartans.

If you missed the press conference and you'd like to watch it in its entirety, you can watch it here.

Otherwise, I've go you covered with the latest Buckeye Report below, hitting the highlights from today's visit with the team.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!