NIGHTWISH Pays Tribute To Late CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO At Oslo Concert (Video)

In a new interview with the "Highway 81 Revisited" podcast, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello, who is currently promoting his memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", spoke about his plans to release a solo album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Doing the book thing now, I've written some music, I've actually recorded some music that I didn't know what I was gonna do with — if I was gonna put it out with the book or after the book. 'Cause after this, going through this cathartic thing with the book, it opened up a lot of things in my mind. So I started writing during it, and it was really helpful with the book. So I've recorded these songs in a studio and all that — I have some great musicians on it. And yeah, eventually I'm gonna release some solo stuff. And if people like the ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE thing that I did with [former MEGADETH bassist] David Ellefson, it's probably like a continuation of that; it could be on those records. So it's kind of like a continuation of that. And I look forward to putting it out at the right time. I don't know when. And I'm still writing right now."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO