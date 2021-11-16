ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIGHTWISH Pays Tribute To Late CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO At Oslo Concert (Video)

By Blabbermouth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnish/British/Dutch symphonic metallers NIGHTWISH paid tribute to late CHILDREN OF BODOM frontman Alexi Laiho during their concert Sunday night (November 14) at Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. While NIGHTWISH performed the song "The Greatest Show On Earth", a photo of Laiho was displayed on the screen above the stage, a nod...

