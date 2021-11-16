ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Proposed legislation would amend Pennsylvania Constitution to end vaccine requirements

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uWiv_0cybh1HT00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Republicans on the Pennsylvania House Health Committee gave initial support to proposed legislation that would amend the state Constitution to end vaccine requirements .

The committee approved it on party lines, with some Republicans saying they’ll support it for purposes of the committee but would like to see changes. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Russ Diamond, goes to consideration by the full House .

“The people of Pennsylvania deserve a firm, constitutional protection of a right to medical freedom,” Diamond said. “Saying ‘no’ should not relegate anyone to second-class citizenship nor cost them their livelihood or career.”

His bill would add lines to the state Constitution, stating, “The right of an individual to refuse any medical procedure, treatment, injection, vaccine or prophylactic shall not be questioned or interfered with in any manner. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged to any person in this Commonwealth because of the exercise of the right under this section.”

Democratic committee chair Dan Frankel, representing Allegheny County, argued vaccine requirements have been medical success stories for decades, and it was not that long ago when Republicans unanimously supported mandatory meningitis vaccines for college students.

Even if Republican support for vaccines has evaporated, Frankel said the effectiveness of the measures hasn’t.

“The reality is that just bringing this bill up for a vote is incredibly dangerous, once more using the credibility of office to sow distrust in vaccines. And for me, that is the worst part,” he said. “This anti-science charade is leading to real-life heartbreak. Vaccines save lives. Vaccines are safe. Vaccines limit the spread of deadly viruses.

“It’s time to stop pretending there is an alternative side to science.”

Frankel said Republicans are less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and areas that supported President Donald Trump are now seeing higher rates of COVID-19 deaths.

Republican committee chair Kathy Rapp, representing northwestern Pennsylvania, rebuked Frankel’s claim. She supports the legislation.

“I am not an anti-vaxer in any way, shape or form,” she emphasized. “However, I do believe in freedom.”

The legislation still has a long way to go. It would have to pass both the House and Senate in two separate sessions, and then it would be up to all Pennsylvania voters.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed Constitutional Amendment On Medical Freedom Could Endanger Public Health, Opponents Say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A committee in the state House of Representatives has approved a constitutional amendment that, if approved, could prevent all vaccine mandates in the future. To one side, it’s all about individual medical freedom. To the other side, it’s a dangerous partisan play based on fake science and conspiracy theories. Tired of vaccine mandates from government or employers, Pennsylvania state Rep. Russ Diamond, a Lebanon Republican, said Pennsylvania’s Bill of Rights needs to be expanded to include an individual right to medical freedom that trumps whatever government, health officials or employers say. Diamond’s constitutional amendment, approved on a party-line vote in...
FREEDOM, PA
WKRC

Bill that would weaken vaccine requirements heading to Ohio Senate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A bill that would weaken vaccine requirements in Ohio is now on its way to the state senate. House Bill 218 is similar to the failed Vaccine Fairness Act’ State Rep. Scott Wiggam said the bill includes new protections for workers who choose not to get vaccinated.
OHIO STATE
abc27 News

Republicans propose constitutional amendment limiting executive power

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican state lawmakers are proposing a constitutional amendment trying to limit the power of governors. It would require legislative approval for an executive order. They say the number of executive orders out of the Wolf administration is higher than the prior four administrations. “Unchecked unilateral executive orders are not the appropriate way […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Lancaster Online

GOP's proposed state constitution amendments further evidence of the utter dysfunction in Harrisburg [editorial]

THE ISSUE: “The top Republican in the state House wants to give the Legislature the ability to block regulations or administrative orders from the executive branch by a majority vote, a proposal that would significantly expand its power and curtail that of the governor,” Spotlight PA’s Danielle Ohl reported Nov. 9. “House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Sen. Ryan Aument, both Lancaster County Republicans, announced the proposed amendments to the state constitution (last) Tuesday.” The proposed amendments would have to pass both the state House and Senate twice, in consecutive sessions. Then, voters would then decide whether to implement the constitutional changes via referendum. The earliest such a referendum could happen is 2023. “Constitutional amendments rarely lose in Pennsylvania, and they can be put on the ballot during low-turnout elections,” Ohl further noted. “Just 2.3 million people, about 26% of registered voters in Pennsylvania, weighed in on the last constitutional amendment questions, which appeared on ballots during the May 2021 primary.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.
HARRISBURG, PA
newhampshirebulletin.com

Amendment aims to expand exemptions from vaccine requirements

This story was updated November 15, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. to include a comment from the governor. Lawmakers will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an amendment that would not only add private employers and schools to those disallowed from requiring vaccines but also create a conscientious objection exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.
HEALTH
cdcgamingreports.com

New York: Proposed legislation would eliminate VLT funding of horse racing

According to a press release from New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets, two New York lawmakers, New York State Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal and State Senator Zellnor Myrie, plan to introduce legislation to eliminate funding from video lottery terminal gaming toward the state’s horse racing industry. The legislation, backed...
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Diamond
Person
Dan Frankel
Person
Donald Trump
First Coast News

Businesses would be required to allow vaccine exemptions for employees if this Florida law passes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers began debating a package of bills to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates, continuing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight against virus rules. The weeklong special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse includes proposals to let workers opt out of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and allow parents to sue...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Legislation to create broadband authority passes Pennsylvania House

(The Center Square) – Legislation to support continued efforts to bring broadband internet service to the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania passed the Pennsylvania House unanimously. House Bill 2071, sponsored by Reps. Martin Causer, R-Annin Township; Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro; and Tina Pickett, R-Bradford, would establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KWQC

ISBE proposes new rule clarifying COVID-19 vaccine requirement

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Board of Education hopes to approve a new rule that would further cement Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order mandating that Illinois teachers, staff and school contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19 or go through weekly testing to be inside schools. State Superintendent of Education Dr....
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Constitution#Northwestern Pennsylvania#Kyw Newsradio#Republicans#House#Commonwealth#Democratic
Cape May County Herald

Proposed Bill Would Allow Prior Covid Infection to Satisfy Vaccination Requirements

TRENTON – New legislation could allow a person’s naturally developed immunity, resulting from a prior Covid infection, to satisfy vaccination requirements, without requiring inoculation. The bill, introduced by Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) and Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-26th),would cover vaccination requirements imposed on workplaces, schools or any other entity in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy