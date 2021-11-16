Proposed legislation would amend Pennsylvania Constitution to end vaccine requirements

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Republicans on the Pennsylvania House Health Committee gave initial support to proposed legislation that would amend the state Constitution to end vaccine requirements .

The committee approved it on party lines, with some Republicans saying they’ll support it for purposes of the committee but would like to see changes. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Russ Diamond, goes to consideration by the full House .

“The people of Pennsylvania deserve a firm, constitutional protection of a right to medical freedom,” Diamond said. “Saying ‘no’ should not relegate anyone to second-class citizenship nor cost them their livelihood or career.”

His bill would add lines to the state Constitution, stating, “The right of an individual to refuse any medical procedure, treatment, injection, vaccine or prophylactic shall not be questioned or interfered with in any manner. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged to any person in this Commonwealth because of the exercise of the right under this section.”

Democratic committee chair Dan Frankel, representing Allegheny County, argued vaccine requirements have been medical success stories for decades, and it was not that long ago when Republicans unanimously supported mandatory meningitis vaccines for college students.

Even if Republican support for vaccines has evaporated, Frankel said the effectiveness of the measures hasn’t.

“The reality is that just bringing this bill up for a vote is incredibly dangerous, once more using the credibility of office to sow distrust in vaccines. And for me, that is the worst part,” he said. “This anti-science charade is leading to real-life heartbreak. Vaccines save lives. Vaccines are safe. Vaccines limit the spread of deadly viruses.

“It’s time to stop pretending there is an alternative side to science.”

Frankel said Republicans are less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and areas that supported President Donald Trump are now seeing higher rates of COVID-19 deaths.

Republican committee chair Kathy Rapp, representing northwestern Pennsylvania, rebuked Frankel’s claim. She supports the legislation.

“I am not an anti-vaxer in any way, shape or form,” she emphasized. “However, I do believe in freedom.”

The legislation still has a long way to go. It would have to pass both the House and Senate in two separate sessions, and then it would be up to all Pennsylvania voters.