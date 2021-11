The Chief Technology Officer of Meta, Andrew Bosworth, has warned that poor moderation of the upcoming metaverse could pose an “existential threat.” According to an internal memo obtained by Financial Times, the Meta chief said that the company could not afford to have loose ends, at least in the Meta-built metaverse product offerings. Bosworth makes a critical point because if Meta, a company with a poor track record of user protection, is to usher the world to the new iteration of the internet, then users have to look both ways before crossing this virtual bridge. For instance, the metaverse faces the danger of harassment, bullying, and more, which is already challenging to moderate as it is.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO