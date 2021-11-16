ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

UPDATE: Lititz Borough Police Department’s phones are now back up

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoUJx_0cybfrRO00

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department and the Borough of Lititz have reported their phones are currently down.

Their service provider is aware of the incident and is working to fix the local outage.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Anyone who needs police service can contact the LPBD by calling 9-1-1, contacting the police dispatch at 717-664-1180 for a non-emergency, or online by clicking here .

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Dauphin County woman steals friend’s vehicle, leads police on high-speed chase

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — (WHTM) A Dauphin County woman was charged with multiple crimes, stemming from an incident that happened on Friday, Nov.19. at a Target in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. According to a Pennslyvania State Police report, 40-year-old Chontelle Melissa Shirk was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, burglary and theft, […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

One injured after helicopter crash at Lancaster Airport

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A helicopter crashed Saturday morning at the Lancaster Airport, according to county dispatch. The helicopter crashed close to the control tower on the property. There were two individuals on the helicopter at the time of the crash. One individual was able to get off of the helicopter. The second individual was […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Mobile hygiene unit to provide showers, medical services unveiled in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It was years in the making, but it’s finally here: an innovative project tackling homelessness head-on. It’s called “Refresh Lancaster,” and it’s the only project like this roaming in Pennsylvania. “It’s a trailer containing two showers and a community paramedicine office,” said Ismail Smith-Wade-El with Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition. A much-needed […]
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lititz, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lititz, PA
abc27 News

ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Nov. 15

(WHTM) — Potential fraud in the Pennsylvania lottery, York County girls kidnapped, and protests over a planned Dauphin County warehouse — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed. 1. Auditor general says some people are taking advantage of the Pa. Lottery system Auditor General Tim DeFoor says the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Penn State student dies after 11-story fall in trash chute, police investigates

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State College Police and the Centre County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate circumstances surrounding a Penn State University student’s death. Justine Gross, 19, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 11, and her body was located the following day. After an initial investigation, both parties involved confirmed that Gross died after […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Corrections officer fatally shot at Altoona court building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A correctional officer died Wednesday after state police say she was shot during a struggle over a firearm at Altoona’s Central Court building. The incident took place at 3:15 p.m. at 615 4th Street when an inmate who was being held in a holding cell took a pistol belonging to Blair […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy