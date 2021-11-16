ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

That was fast: Reese’s giant 3-pound Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving ‘pie’ now sold out

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Knight
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dF2dy_0cybfbZ000

(NEXSTAR) – Well, that didn’t take long.

Your new favorite dessert for Thanksgiving, Reese’s giant 9-inch Peanut Butter cup Thanksgiving Pie , has sold out.

A lucky 3,000 people got to purchase the limited-edition peanut butter cup online for $44.99.

‘Megaspider’ that can bite through human fingernail found in park

The pie, made with 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate, is said to contain 48 servings, each of which clocks in at 160 calories. That works out to a total of 7,680 calories, if you’re thinking of eating the whole thing yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohF30_0cybfbZ000

If you’re hoping for more this Thanksgiving, you’re out of luck.

Hershey responded to questions about another batch, confirming that no more can be produced for Thanksgiving due to time constraints. The company does, however, suggest signing up for its emails to receive alerts on any other surprise offerings.

Speaking of holidays, Christmas is coming up, maybe Reese’s could make a giant peanut butter Christmas Tree?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Best gifts for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for seniors is best?  Sometimes it seems that the older a person gets, the more difficult it is to find them a gift that truly puts a smile on their face. Buying a gift for a senior person in your life is just the […]
LIFESTYLE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy