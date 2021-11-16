Sketch released in southeast Houston road rage killing from nearly 2 months ago

As the search continues for a man accused of shooting another to death in a road rage incident, police have released a sketch of the suspect in hopes of finding him.

The suspect police are searching for is a Black man with long dreadlocks, who is in his mid to late 20s.

On Sept. 26 at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6355 Griggs Road. Police found 23-year-old Norberto Velasquez dead at the scene.

A witness told police that Velasquez was in his car, parked at a red light when an unknown man inside a black sedan pulled up and fired multiple shots at the victim's car. (

The suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.