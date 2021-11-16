ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police warn public of scam

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green has been contacted by concerned citizens about a phone scam in our...

Comments / 16

Sue Nelson
5d ago

When they called me I ask if they would serve me food. do my laundry and give me a wake up call in the morning. he got mad and cussed me out and hung up

Reply(3)
9
 

