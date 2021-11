A fascinating but too controlled version of Thomas Savage’s novel where the filmmaker’s approach was to suggest and, at the same time, hide. Great Jesse Plemons. It had been 12 years since Jane Campion had made a film. Except for the series Top of the Lake, his last film before The power of the dog has been Bright Star. By Henry James (Portrait of a lady), to the figures of the writers Janet Frame (An angel at my table) and John Keats (Bright Star), Jane Campion’s cinema is confronted this time with Thomas Savage’s novel, published in 1967 and set in Montana in the 1920s.

