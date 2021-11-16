Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 5,600+ new cases, nearly 460 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, ODH reports a total of 1,614,054 (+5,639) cases, leading to 82,907 (+459) hospitalizations and 10,447 (+53) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,615,033 people — or 56.59% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 11,964 from the previous day.

The 21-day case average is nearly 4,100.

ODH reported 170 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,813. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

