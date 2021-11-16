ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Bail set for Austintown man accused in child porn case

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mlAw_0cybe8HV00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is free on $100,000 bond. He was indicted this month on three dozen counts, including child pornography charges.

Robert Jensen is facing 36 counts of pandering obscenity, voyeurism and using pornographic images containing children.

Jurors watch video of arrest in trial of man accused of assaulting Boardman officers

He was arrested following an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. U.S. Marshals picked him up last week.

His trial is set for January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Austintown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Boardman, OH
City
Austintown, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#U S Marshals
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy