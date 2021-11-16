Bail set for Austintown man accused in child porn case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is free on $100,000 bond. He was indicted this month on three dozen counts, including child pornography charges.

Robert Jensen is facing 36 counts of pandering obscenity, voyeurism and using pornographic images containing children.

He was arrested following an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. U.S. Marshals picked him up last week.

His trial is set for January.

