7 Incredible Roadside Scenic Overlooks in Bald Eagle State Forest

Sac County Conservation will be participating in a very special event with Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR) and the Ida County Conservation Board this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 13, they will host a bald eagle release outside the Sac County Conservation Center in Hagge Park at 2 p.m. The public is invited to take part. SOAR is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1999 and is dedicated to saving avian resources through a variety of initiatives. This includes raptor rehabilitation, education and research throughout western Iowa. They are able to rehabilitate injured raptors at their bird “hospital” before releasing then back into their natural habitat. Executive Director, Kay Neumann, is hands on, providing the daily care, monitoring and rehabilitation needs of the birds in their care. She is also very active and passionate about education and conducts programs for students and adults alike and offers internship opportunities to high school and college students interested in pursuing careers in biology, rehabilitation, conservation management and as environmental educators. Questions about Saturday’s release can be directed to Sac County Naturalist, Kristen Bieret, by calling 712-662-4530.

SAC CITY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO