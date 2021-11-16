ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, PA

7 Incredible Roadside Scenic Overlooks in Bald Eagle State Forest

By Jim Cheney
uncoveringpa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBald Eagle State Forest is a massive forest, comprising nearly 200,000 acres across five counties in the middle of Pennsylvania. Within this non-contiguous parcel of land, there are many fantastic trails, overlooks, and even some state parks that are worth exploring. And, for those that love driving the forest’s...

uncoveringpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rockydailynews.com

Barr Lake State Park gets 3 new bald eagle nest baskets

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Barr Lake State Park staff will install three bald eagle nesting baskets in cottonwood trees on Friday. Last April a cottonwood tree was blown down in a windstorm. A nest with two bald eagle eggs was destroyed, the eggs were found underwater. “We are putting up...
PARK COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Three Bald Eagle Nest Structures Installed at Barr Lake

Three new bald eagle nests will be installed on Friday at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton, Colorado. These metal-clad nests will be used by the bald eagles to create their own home atop cottonwood trees. The manmade nests are being installed after one cottonwood tree housing a bald eagle...
BRIGHTON, CO
whitewaterbanner.com

Carol McCormick: Pair of Bald Eagles Overlooking Trippe Lake Restoration

Carol McCormick writes, “A pair of Bald Eagles overlooking Trippe Lake restoration. Thumbs (talons ) up!”. Our thanks to Carol McCormick for sharing another interesting photo. — Our Readers Share: We hope that you might have something that you’d be willing to share. Anything that’s been created by someone else...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Coburn, PA
City
Spring Mills, PA
City
Eagle, PA
City
Penns Creek, PA
City
Milroy, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle State Forest#Google Maps#Bell#Penn#Bald Eagle State Park
LiveScience

Tangled bald eagles crash land on Minnesota street

A pair of bald eagles interlocked their talons during a territorial dispute — or potentially a lover's dance — and crash-landed as a tangled duo onto a Minnesota street early this month. A small crowd soon assembled where the bald eagles fell, near the intersection of 41st Avenue and Nathan...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox13news.com

Bald eagle swoops in to steal Florida man's shark

DUNEDIN, Fla. - With sunset on the horizon, Chad Rissman and his uncle Darrin Vick had waited all day for one bite. "We are just sitting there talking. The line got tight and slack," Darrin recalled. With that nibble, they reeled in an unforgettable fishing tale. "I was reeling it...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida elementary school students help save bald eagle

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Ms. Mullins’ second grade class at Coronado Beach Elementary School was out on the playground last week when some of the students noticed something in the bushes. "He was right in there! Right over there where the tree is. Right there," said Rutley, Oliver, Preston,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
1380kcim.com

Bald Eagle Release Scheduled For Saturday At Hagge Park Near Sac City

Sac County Conservation will be participating in a very special event with Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR) and the Ida County Conservation Board this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 13, they will host a bald eagle release outside the Sac County Conservation Center in Hagge Park at 2 p.m. The public is invited to take part. SOAR is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1999 and is dedicated to saving avian resources through a variety of initiatives. This includes raptor rehabilitation, education and research throughout western Iowa. They are able to rehabilitate injured raptors at their bird “hospital” before releasing then back into their natural habitat. Executive Director, Kay Neumann, is hands on, providing the daily care, monitoring and rehabilitation needs of the birds in their care. She is also very active and passionate about education and conducts programs for students and adults alike and offers internship opportunities to high school and college students interested in pursuing careers in biology, rehabilitation, conservation management and as environmental educators. Questions about Saturday’s release can be directed to Sac County Naturalist, Kristen Bieret, by calling 712-662-4530.
SAC CITY, IA
fox5dc.com

Sick bald eagles found in Carroll County; state wildlife officials investigating

MANCHESTER, Md. - Five bald eagles were found acting strangely and seemingly sick in northern Maryland, prompting an investigation by state wildlife officials. The Washington Post reports that William Fauntleroy found the birds Sunday in the Manchester area of Carroll County near the Pennsylvania border. He says he saw an eagle near his mailbox that was acting weirdly and appeared unable to fly.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
nbc25news.com

Bald eagle population soars once again in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One of North America's most iconic birds of prey, the bald eagle is a sight to behold for those lucky enough to catch a glimpse in the wild. Jeanne Parker was visiting Warren Dunes State Park on Thursday to take some nature photos when she stumbled upon a bald eagle along the dunes.
MICHIGAN STATE
ocala-news.com

Bald Eagle Perched Ready For Breakfast In Ocala

Check out this bald eagle perched on a fence looking for breakfast by Hwy 475 in Ocala. Thanks to Efren Vasquez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy