ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Minx - Alicia Hannah-Kim, Amy Landecker, & Gillian Jacobs Among 5 Cast

By Elvis
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HBO Max comedy series Minx has added 5 new recurring cast members and two guest stars. Alicia Hannah-Kim (Grey’s Anatomy, White Collar),...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, and Alan Cumming Among Cast Members Joining Liam Neeson's Detective Thriller MARLOWE

Liam Neeson’s upcoming noir thriller Marlowe has just cemented a list of actors to join the action star in the detective thriller based on the novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, which is about Philip Marlowe, a character originally created by Raymond Chandler, who is often credited with creating the hard-boiled detective fiction genre.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Minx’: Alicia Hannah-Kim, Amy Landecker, & Gillian Jacobs Among 5 Recurring Cast In HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: The HBO Max comedy series Minx has added five recurring cast members and two guest stars. Alicia Hannah-Kim (Grey’s Anatomy, White Collar), Amy Landecker (Transparent, Your Honor), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Fear Street), Austin Nichols (Walker, Ray Donovan), and Rich Sommer (Mad Men, Run) are set to recur. Hope Davis (Love Life, Your Honor) and Stephen Tobolowsky (One Day at a Time, Silicon Valley) will guest star. Written by Ellen Rapoport and set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers on Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Kim Cattrall cast in the 'Queer As Folk' reboot

Kim Cattrall has been cast in the 'Queer as Folk' reboot. The 65-year-old actress will be playing a recurring role in the Peacock-produced revamp of the show, which originally ran on Showtime between 2000 and 2005, and her character is described as "a martini-soaked, high-society southern debutante with trailer park roots."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Landecker
Person
Austin Nichols
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Ophelia Lovibond
Person
Hope Davis
Person
Stephen Tobolowsky
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Rich Sommer
Variety

Audible Sets Slate of Six Comedy Podcasts With Will Forte, Bob Odenkirk, Gillian Jacobs and More (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Audible punches the laugh-track with six upcoming scripted comedy shows; Nas and Minya “Miss Info” Oh are hosting a talk show about hip-hop on Spotify; former ESPN sportscaster Michelle Beadle set to premiere her sports and pop-culture podcast with The Athletic; and more. PROGRAMMING Amazon’s Audible announced six new original scripted comedy podcasts set to release through 2022, featuring creators and writers including Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul,” “Mr. Show”), Achilles Stamatelaky (“Broad City,” “Hit Job”), Joe Rumrill (“Chris Gethard Presents”), Matthew Chauncey (“What If…?”), and Dan Abramson and Matt Klinman (“The Last...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Edward Norton and Keri Russell Among Cast Members to Join Apple TV+ Drama Series EXTRAPOLATIONS

A slate of great actors have joined the cast of the anthology drama series Extrapolations at Apple TV+, including Oscar-nominee Edward Norton (American History X, Fight Club), Emmy-nominee Keri Russell (The Americans), Indira Varma (Carnival Row), Emmy-winner Cherry Jones (Signs, The Handmaid’s Tale, Transparent), and Michael Gandolfini (Cherry, The Many Saints of Newark).
TV & VIDEOS
fangirlish.com

Kim Cattrall Joins The Cast Of ‘How I Met Your Father’

She may not have wanted to join the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That…, but that doesn’t mean that the talented Kim Cattrall wouldn’t be joining another show. She’s a talented actress and personally, I am excited for the next thing she has chosen. The star has...
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.08 - Sistervention... - Press Release

ANGELA TRIES TO HELP LEAH, AS TEDDY CONTINUES TO PLOT TO REGAIN HIS POWER ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, ON FOX. Angela holds a "sistervention" for Leah, whose marriage to Raymond is still on the rocks. Meanwhile, Teddy's birthday celebration includes trying to one-up Alex and keep Raymond at bay, and Nikki and Nate attempt to bond. Then, Tyrique's jealousy grows as Angela gets closer to Nate in the all-new "Sistervention... " episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-108) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hbo
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.04 - I...

Walker (Jared Padalecki) tells his family about the surveillance cameras in their home and partners with Denise (guest star Tamara Feldman) to lure out whoever is watching them. Liam (Keegan Allen) doesn’t trust Denise, or her husband Dan (guest star Dave Annable), which frustrates Walker who is trying to mend the rift between the families. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) continues to deal with the ramifications of her time undercover.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Gilded Age - First Look Promo, Promotional Photos + Premiere Date Announced

From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), HBO’s THE GILDED AGE debuts MONDAY, JANUARY 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, the nine-episode drama series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Big Leap - Episode 1.10 - Swan Song - Promo + Press Release

THE FINALE IS COMING ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29, ON FOX. With only two days to go until the big finale, the cast preps for their final performance. Nick must make the hard decision of following his brain or his heart, and Julia is stuck in a tough position when Kevin tries to win her back. Meanwhile, Justin and Simon try to navigate a new challenge in their relationship and Brittney works on standing up to her mom in the all-new "Swan Song" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 29 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-110) (TV-D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Grown-ish - Season 4B - Return Date and Promo

Freeform’s number one comedy series, Emmy®-nominated “grown-ish,” will return for the conclusion of senior year on THURSDAY, JAN. 27, at 10 p.m. The countdown to graduation is on and senior year at Cal U is in full swing. From unexpected hookups to wild nights with the crew, new life choices are on the horizon. Let the celebrations––and the complications––commence! The series stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Lizzy Caplan To Star

Lizzy Caplan has been set as a female lead in Fleishman Is in Trouble, FX on Hulu’s limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times bestselling debut novel, sources said. Brodesser-Akner serves as the writer of the nine-episode series and executive produces it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Single Drunk Female - First Look Promotional Photos + Premiere Date Announced

Single Drunk Female” will debut with back-to-back episodes on THURSDAY, JAN. 20, starting at 10 p.m. After its premiere, the series will air new episodes Thursdays at 10:30 p.m., following “grown-ish.” In this dramedy, a public flame-out at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda. “Single Drunk Female” stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard. The series comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch (“The Connors”), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner (“Girls,” “Camping”), Daisy Gardner (“Silicon Valley,” “The Goldbergs”), Phil Traill (“Good Girls”), Nora Silver and Leslye Headland. Headland (“Russian Doll” and “Star Wars: The Acolyte”) directed the pilot.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 2.07 - When Worlds Collide - Press Release

MCCALL, HARRY AND MEL HELP BISHOP WHEN A TERRORIST FROM HIS PAST UNCOVERS THE IDENTITY OF HIS ADULT SON, WHOM BISHOP HAS KEPT SECRET TO SAFEGUARD HIM, ON “THE EQUALIZER,” SUNDAY, NOV. 28. “When Worlds Collide” – Bishop comes to McCall, Harry and Mel for help when a terrorist from...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Belated - Kal Penn to Star in FX Comedy Pilot

Kal Penn is set as the male lead of Belated, FX’s comedy pilot written, directed and executive produced by Rescue Me and The Job co-creator Peter Tolan, I have learned. The half-hour comedy follows Owen (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and his ex-wife Diana as they attempt to find their new normal and take on new relationships while continuing to co-parent together. The project also follows an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Owen and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Every Scripted TV Series from BIPOC Creators or Showrunners in 2022-2023

Progress continues to be incremental in front of and behind television cameras in Hollywood. An October 2021 UCLA Television Diversity study examined 461 scripted television shows airing or streaming during the 2019-20 season. It revealed that only 32.1 percent of scripted broadcast network shows, 28.1 percent on cable TV, and 26.8 percent on streaming platforms, featured majority non-white casts. Each category saw an increase of roughly 2-3 percent over the previous season. In summary, despite popular claims of a “renaissance” for BIPOC creatives in Hollywood (especially for African Americans), there’s still much work to be done on the matter of...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘MacGruber’ Gets December Launch Date at Peacock, First-Look Photos

After more than a decade, “MacGruber” is back: The comedy series based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock. All eight episodes of the first season will be released in a binge format, with Will Forte reprising his titular role. This time around, MacGruber is being released from prison, where he has been for the more than a decade since the events of the film. (He has been serving a life sentence after the death of Dieter Von Cunth, played by Val Kilmer in the film.) To get more of...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from This is Us in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season. Chrissy Metz's Kate sings "Time After Time" and Mandy Moore's Rebecca talks about having Alzheimer's disease in the clip released on Monday. "I'm...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy