High winds causing power outages for MDU customers

11/16/21, 7:05 p.m.

Another update to the MDU outage map shows power restored in Arnegard, but all of Flaxville is still out. The map added Tioga between the 200 block of 4th and 5th SE as an outage as well.

11/16/21, 3:01 p.m.

An update to the MDU outage map says as of now, power has been restored in Bismarck and New England.

11/16/21, 2:23 p.m.

High winds across North Dakota and Montana are causing power outages for some Montana-Dakota Utilities customers.

According to the MDU outage map , customers in the entire towns of Arnegard and Flaxville, Montana, are experiencing outages. Outages in the Bismarck area are occurring in the Fifth Street NW and First Avenue NW area and between Second and Third Avenue W/intersection of 10th and 12th street in New England.

The highest wind gust reported as of 2 p.m. was 74 mph at the Williston airport. In Bismarck and Watford City, wind gusts were up to 55 mph.

MDU estimates the time to restore power as about 30 minutes.

