ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

High winds causing power outages for MDU customers

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMVMt_0cybdVHw00

11/16/21, 7:05 p.m.

Another update to the MDU outage map shows power restored in Arnegard, but all of Flaxville is still out. The map added Tioga between the 200 block of 4th and 5th SE as an outage as well.

11/16/21, 3:01 p.m.

An update to the MDU outage map says as of now, power has been restored in Bismarck and New England.

11/16/21, 2:23 p.m.

High winds across North Dakota and Montana are causing power outages for some Montana-Dakota Utilities customers.

According to the MDU outage map , customers in the entire towns of Arnegard and Flaxville, Montana, are experiencing outages. Outages in the Bismarck area are occurring in the Fifth Street NW and First Avenue NW area and between Second and Third Avenue W/intersection of 10th and 12th street in New England.

The highest wind gust reported as of 2 p.m. was 74 mph at the Williston airport. In Bismarck and Watford City, wind gusts were up to 55 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gJdT_0cybdVHw00

MDU estimates the time to restore power as about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Bismarck tumbleweed clean up continues

Bismarck Public Works crews have been working since Monday to get the tumbleweeds cleaned up. Residents piled hundreds of the thistly brown bushes on their curbs and crews have been in with some big equipment to get them removed and cleared out. Friday morning’s cleanup started at 7:30. There was a crew of about 20 […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Strong winds cause damage to area homes

A storm centered in southern Canada has brought strong winds to North Dakota. The wind speed Tuesday night was up to 40 miles an hour, with gusts up to 60. One Minot couple reported that the wind pulled a tree out of the ground in their backyard. The tree fell on their shed and took […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck Christmas tree lot preparing to open this weekend

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Christmas not too long after. Some Christmas tree lots in the area are setting up ahead of this weekend to kick off the season’s sales. Stroh’s House of Plants in downtown Bismarck just received its trees from a farm in Wisconsin. Some of them are being packed […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota gets first government-hosted cryptocurrency ATM

Cryptocurrency has found its way to North Dakota. A cryptocurrency kiosk was installed at the Williston Basin International Airport, making it the first government-hosted machine at an airport. Provided by Coin Cloud, it will allow users to trade using over 40 digital currencies, including bitcoin. Finance Director Hercules Cummings says it is a major step […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, ND
City
Watford City, ND
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Arnegard, ND
Bismarck, ND
Industry
State
Montana State
City
Tioga, ND
City
New England, ND
KX News

Survey shows continued growth in rural economy in November

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests rising economic growth in the region, but confidence in the economy’s future continued to drop. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index rose in November to 67.7 from October’s 66.1. Any score above 50 suggests growth. […]
ECONOMY
KX News

Tumbleweed disposal: Bismarck Public Works will pick up your collected tumbleweeds Thursday, Friday

Bismarck Public Works Department crews will be out Thursday and Friday, picking up collected tumbleweeds from last week’s “invasion” with loaders and dump trucks. On November 11, high winds and ongoing dry conditions resulted in thousands of tumbleweeds rolling into the Bismarck area, collecting on doorsteps, in driveways and between homes. The Bismarck Public Works […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Visitation limits lifted for nursing homes

There are no longer limitations on nursing home visitations across the country, and that includes at North Dakota’s 218 long-term care facilities. The new federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says that visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times. Previously, there were limits on the number of people […]
HEALTH SERVICES
KX News

High winds and garage fire prompt resident evacuation in Glen Ullin

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at a detached garage in Glen Ullin last night at approximately 7:30 p.m. which resulted in evacuating residents in five nearby homes. The two-stall garage at 101 N Ave. E in Glen Ullin became engulfed in fire, and Glen Ullin Fire Department responded to put out the […]
GLEN ULLIN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Mdu#Third Avenue#Extreme Weather
KX News

North Dakota agritourism program looking to expand

Have you ever wondered where your steak dinner with a side of farm-grown vegetables comes from? Now, you can find out for yourself as North Dakota looks to expand its agritourism offerings. The North Dakota farm and ranch community spans nearly 40 million acres and the agritourism program is looking to connect the public to […]
AGRICULTURE
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
809
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy