Harry Styles felt 'so grateful' working with Chloe Zhao on surprise Eternals role

Harry Styles is a Marvel superhero. The first of two credits scenes ending Marvel Studios' Eternals reveals the Dunkirk actor and Fine Line singer as Eros, a.k.a. Starfox of Mystery Planet. Grandly introduced by Pip the Troll (voice of Patton Oswalt) as the royal prince of Titan and the brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Styles' Starfox steps out to help Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Thena (Angelina Jolie) when the Celestial Arishem abducts Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani). "Your friends are in big trouble," says the swaggering Starfox. "And we know where to find them."
Comments / 0