Family Relationships

Grandma Who Texted Wrong Teen Keeps Thanksgiving Tradition Alive For 6th Year

By Kimberley Richards
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Dench ― who has become known on the internet as the Arizona grandmother who once sent the best accidental text in history ― is keeping a sweet Thanksgiving tradition alive. Jamal Hinton, who has spent every Thanksgiving with Dench since 2016 thanks to a misaddressed text message, tweeted...

www.huffpost.com

