Retail

Walmart says it's ready for holidays — but hasn't yet seen huge wave of early shoppers

By Melissa Repko, @melissa_repko
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the company has not seen a large wave of early holiday shoppers. Unlike two of its key competitors, Amazon and Target, Walmart did not kick off its holiday deals in October. Instead, its Black Friday sales will be spread across November. Michael...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 11

PAULETTE SLATER
5d ago

That's what happens when you do away with layaways. A lot of people counted on layaways to get Christmas gifts. And most people can't get the credit they are offering. My daughter and myself are doing Amazon shopping this year.

Reply
4
michael vanhorn
5d ago

no more stm cash left / taxes due / and mnay are being fired from dictator Brandons mandates so ? another fake articlae says people are shopping at record levels so ? who to believe ?

Reply
2
Jack Wyckoff
5d ago

No takers because prices are inflated. If most wait to buy then we all get better deals.

Reply
4
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
CNN

Here's why gas is so cheap at Costco and Walmart

New York (CNN Business) — Gas prices are skyrocketing, and Americans want to save at the pump. That plays right into the hands of Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. The national gas price average jumped to $3.41 a gallon Friday, according to AAA, 61% higher than the average at the same time last year. The Biden administration has called for an investigation into whether oil and gas companies acted illegally to push up prices.
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
ComicBook

Here's How To Buy a PS5 At Walmart Today

There have been several restocks of the PS5 in recent days, with stock flying off the virtual shelves in moments. Unfortunately, it seems as though PS5 restocks will be slowing down as we get closer to the holiday season. The good news is that if you were hoping to get your hands on a PS5 around Black Friday, there will be opportunities – particularly at Walmart who have confirmed that the console will be available to buy starting today, November 22nd. Everything you need to know to get your hands on one can be found right here.
bigrapidsnews.com

Ritzi Anchor owner ready for holiday shoppers

BIG RAPIDS — It has almost been a full calendar year since Ritzi Anchor owner Heather Blain opened her store to the public. Starting a small business is seldom an easy task, but doing it during the darkest stages of a global pandemic made it nearly impossible for Blain and her staff.
CNET

Walmart Black Friday: Great deals on headphones, Samsung TVs, Robovac and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart released its 2021 Black Friday ad with its deals starting soon on Monday, Nov. 22. But do you need to wait that long? The answer is no! There are plenty of great discounts available right now for you to start your Black Friday shopping. We've already seen a bunch of awesome deals come and go, like the all-time-low of $89 for AirPods -- the AirPods Pro will have their turn starting Monday -- and $228 4K TVs. So some of these ongoing deals may roll over into tomorrow's big event, but it's also fair to assume that quite a few will expire come Monday. We recommend jumping on them while they're definitely available. And something to look forward to: Hot consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X won't be on sale, but Walmart will have some in stock for Monday.
CNBC

Four ways holiday shopping has changed since the pandemic began

This holiday season is going to look a lot different for the retail industry and for consumers. Businesses are prepared to greet more customers at the store. E-commerce growth is expected to slow, but should top the $200 billion mark for the first time. Consumers have a new way to...
CNBC

Walmart looks to grab consumers' attention with star-studded online shopping events

Walmart will host more than 30 livestreaming events in November and December, including one with musician Jason Derulo that will kick off Cyber Week. Chief Marketing Officer William White said the shoppable events can help "shorten the distance between inspiration and purchase." The big-box retailer could use the strategy to...
coladaily.com

UofSC experts advise shoppers to get an early start this holiday season

It’s beginning to look a lot like peak shopping season, everywhere you go. And opinions on whether pre-Thanksgiving is too soon for holiday activity aside, experts say starting early this year in particular could make all the difference in getting everything on your list. “A word to the wise: shop...
bostonnews.net

Walmart bypasses supply chain to stock shelves for Christmas season

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a surprisingly strong quarter, Walmart has raised its 2021 financial projections. The company has also reported that it has rerouted goods to less congested ports and chartered its own vessels, announcing on November 16 that its inventory levels actually rose 11.5 percent from the same period last year.
CBS Boston

Holiday Shoppers Hitting Stores Early Due To Supply Chain Concerns

WATERTOWN (CBS) – The Best Buy in Watertown was filled with busy shoppers as the holiday season approaches. With Black Friday a week away, some consumers are buying what they want in advance of the holiday rush. “The later you wait, you may be disappointed,” Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst said. Hurst says consumers are shopping early because of what they are hearing about supply chain concerns. “You are seeing promotions to get consumers out early, you’re seeing them come out to get a good deal and the consumers are all concerned about the supply chain and...
The Independent

Early Christmas shopping lifts UK retail sales close to pre-pandemic level

Early Christmas shopping helped British retail sales recover to just below their pre-pandemic level, despite widespread disruption to supplies, official data shows.Overall retail sales rose 0.8 per cent between September and October with fashion retailers enjoying a particularly big bounce.Clothing store sales jumped 6.2 per cent in October and were just 0.5 per cent down on their peak before the first Covid lockdown.Toy shops also saw a boost to sales, indicating that shoppers have been buying Christmas gifts early to avoid disappointment after suppliers warned of gaps in stock and delays shipping goods from Asia.Retail bosses welcomed the latest...
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
