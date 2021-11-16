ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Georgia Records Landmark Settlement in 'Holy Trinity' Pill Mill Case

By Cedra Mayfield
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA southeast Georgia pharmacist accused of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances will pay a $275,000 fine to settle claims brought by the state and federal government. The civil...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Judge approves $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis case

A federal judge has approved a partial settlement that will provide $626.25 million to tens of thousands of Flint, Michigan, residents who for years were impacted by exposure to lead in their drinking water. The settlement, approved on Wednesday by United States District Judge Judith E. Levy, is one of the largest in Michigan’s history.
CONGRESS & COURTS
teslarati.com

Tesla challenges $137M settlement in racism case, argues $600k is fair

Tesla has officially challenged the $137 million settlement in the case of Owen Diaz, a contract worker who won a lawsuit against the electric automaker where he alleged racial discrimination occurred at the company’s Fremont factory in Northern California. Tesla argues that the $137 million sum is “staggering,” and should pay $600,000 to Diaz, based on settlements in other workplace racial harassment cases.
BUSINESS
Law.com

In Georgia Roundup Case, Monsanto Takes Appeal to the 11th Circuit

The appeal is the latest effort by Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, to toss thousands of lawsuits over Roundup as part of a "five-point plan" announced earlier this year. An attorney for Monsanto made a key argument on Tuesday before an appeals court: Federal law preempts lawsuits over its Roundup pesticide.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

The demise of a notable law firm in Florida’s capital: The end of an era and a sad time

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tallahassee is a town that will always be full of lawyers. The presence of state government offices and the Florida Legislature requires a lot of watching from good legal minds. But there is not likely to ever be another law firm that will replace the notable firm started more than 40 years ago by former […] The post The demise of a notable law firm in Florida’s capital: The end of an era and a sad time appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wvxu.org

Netflix Series 'Amend' Features Jim Obergefell's Landmark Case

The landmark Supreme Court case the made same sex marriage legal in the United States is the focus of one episode of the Netflix documentary Amend. And the plaintiff in that case - Jim Obergefell of Cincinnati - shares his story in the documentary, along with his lawyer Al Gerhardstein.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called ‘vigilante justice’?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

State Farm Turns to Windels Marx in Coverage Case

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Attorneys at Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which pertains to claims made under a homeowners policy, was filed by Trinity & Farsiou on behalf of Aguilar Aguilar. The case is 3:21-cv-20083, Aguilar v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Trinity#Southeast Georgia#Pill Mill#The U S Attorney
Law.com

Saving 'Roe': 2 Lawyers, a Generation Apart, Same Mission

In 1992, the fate of Roe v. Wade hovered in the background of a challenge to Pennsylvania anti-abortion restrictions. An ACLU lawyer, who represented the challengers in the U.S. Supreme Court, took the offensive from the start. The case was Planned Parenthood of S.E. Pennsylvania v. Casey. The lawyer was...
LAW
KRDO

Aurora district pays $5.5 million settlement in abuse case

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The Aurora public school district has agreed to settlements totaling $5.5 million for two former Rangeview High School students who were sexually assaulted by an employee. That’s according to documents obtained by Sentinel Colorado. Aurora Public Schools does not admit guilt in the Aug. 19 settlements except for “the conduct of James Dolmas.” Dolmas was a former campus monitor and theater assistant who was convicted of two felony charges of sexually exploiting a child, Sentinel Colorado reports. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison. The former students will receive $2.75 million each.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Burr & Forman Removes Breach-Of-Contract Lawsuit Against SunTrust Now Trust

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Burr & Forman on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SunTrust Now Trust to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Jude Ijeh. The case is 1:21-cv-04749, Ijeh v. SunTrust Now Trust. This...
LAW
Law.com

People v. T.P.

The following papers were read on this Motion: The People’s Notice of Motion Opposing Removal Pursuant to CPL §722.23 1 The Adolescent Offender’s Affirmation in Opposition to People’s Motion to Prevent Removal to Family Court 2 DECISION AND ORDER The defendant in this matter, T.P. (D.O.B. 0/00/0000) is charged as an Adolescent Offender (“AO”) in the Youth Part of the County Court in Nassau County. The People have moved for an Order pursuant to CPL §722.23(1) directing that this matter remain in the Youth Part and not be removed to the Family Court in Nassau County due to the existence of “extraordinary circumstances”. (CPL §722.23[1]). The AO has filed opposition to the People’s motion. The People’s Motion Opposing Removal is determined as follows: The AO is charged by way of separate felony complaints with one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree [Penal Law §155.35(1)] and one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree [Penal Law §155.40(1)]. The charges filed against the AO arise from incidents that are alleged to have occurred on July 24, 2021 at approximately 7:00 PM in K.P., G.N., Nassau County, New York, and at approximately 12:01AM in G.N., Nassau County, New York. The AO was arraigned in the Youth Part on July 26, 2021, at which time the People waived a statutory sixth-day appearance for review of the accusatory instrument and requested to file a motion opposing removal pursuant to CPL §722.23(1). The People thereafter filed the motion that is the subject of this Decision and Order. The People’s Motion Opposing Removal consists of the Supporting Affirmation of ADA David Santana, Esq. ["ADA Santana Aff. In Support"], with exhibits attached thereto. The People argue that extraordinary circumstances exist which warrant retaining the AO’s case in the Youth Part, to wit: 1) the AO’s criminal history and character; 2) the indicia of premeditation and planning in the commission of this offense; 3) the impact of a removal to the family court upon the confidence of the public in the criminal justice system; and 4) judicial economy. The AO’s counsel has submitted an Affirmation in Opposition, in which counsel argues that there is no statutory authority that would permit retaining the AO’s case in the Youth Part, because the People have failed to allege facts of a significant physical injury and have failed to establish the existence of extraordinary circumstances. (Affirmation in Opposition by Mary E. Murray, Esq., dated Aug. 30, 2021 ["Murray Aff. In Opp."],
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Law.com

Main Line Health Hit With Rare Punitive Damages in Retaliation Suit

In an unusual instance of punitive damages arising from an employment case, a jury awarded a nurse $120,000 in punitive damages—in addition to a nominal award of $1 for compensatory damages against Main Line Health—for retaliation. The nurse, April Nitkin, said she was fired from the hospital after she reported...
LAW
Law.com

Out to Sea? Extraterritoriality Challenges in U.S. Crypto Litigation

For crypto enthusiasts, one of the burgeoning technology’s great appeals is its international reach. For litigants, though, one of its great hurdles may be that same international reach. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s recent non-precedential summary order in Barron v. Helbiz, 2021 WL 4519887 (2d Cir. Oct. 4, 2021), grapples with this point and addresses some of the challenges that can be made on extraterritoriality grounds to applying U.S. federal and state law in the cryptocurrency context. How far is too far when it comes to litigating crypto in the United States?
LAW
Law.com

Kline & Specter's Suit Over Collision With Jackknifed Truck Sent to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Fowler Hirtzel Mcnulty & Spaulding on Friday removed a lawsuit against ABC Companies, Mohammed Akbari and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Kline & Specter on behalf of Emily M. Burns and the Estate of Matthew T. Burns. The case is 2:21-cv-05104, Burns v. Shama Express, L.L.C. et al.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy