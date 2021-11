"Growth mindset" is a framework and theory developed by Dr. Carol Dweck and her research into how mindsets can impact the world around you. It's a way of thinking that promotes constant learning and skills development. People with a growth mindset are constantly learning, refining their successes, and improving on their failures. For them, the process is more important than the outcome because processes can always be improved. The growth mindset doesn't just apply to the workplace either; those willing to learn often adopt this mindset for any activity, whether it be for school, athletics, a hobby, or relationships.

