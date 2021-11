The other best part of Thanksgiving, besides the stuffing, are the warm memories of Thanksgiving days past. Thanksgiving has understandably tough associations for some. Native Americans knew the history behind the holiday was not as straightforward as it was made to seem. Some families have a difficult time together, and that's no fun to dredge up. And for some it can be a sad or lonely time of missing the people who once gathered around the table. But if we keep to the simple premise that it is a day to be grateful for and with the people we care about, the spirit of Thanksgiving survives any tarnish.

FESTIVAL ・ 1 DAY AGO