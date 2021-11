NAVARRE, Ohio — Two Stark County teenagers have one fun and unique thing to be thankful for this holiday season. Fairless High School seniors Jacob Lyon and Brock Hrynko will head to New York City soon to take part in the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after they took up their director's call to audition for the band and were picked out of hundreds of submissions.

