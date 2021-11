A 5-year-old Liberal, Kansas, boy on his way to school Wednesday morning died after being hit by the driver of a truck, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Around 7:40 a.m., Nathaniel Garro Rivera and his cousin were crossing the street in front of Prairie View Elementary School when the driver of a GMC Sierra 1500 started to make a turn and hit the boy in the crosswalk, the KHP said. The boy was taken to Southwest Medical Center, but died from his injuries. Rivera’s cousin was not hurt, according to trooper Michael Racy.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO