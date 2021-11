It was basketball harmony. As if Beethoven himself had descended and started orchestrating something pure and unstoppable. There was Steph Curry. The Baby-Faced Assassin, two-time NBA MVP and greatest shooter to ever grip the leather. There was Kevin Durant. The Slim Reaper, a 7-foot walking bucket, MVP, and most unguardable player the game of basketball has ever seen. To be sure, Dr. James Naismith would have collapsed on the spot if he had ever laid eyes on either of them, let alone seen them conduct their three-year symphony for a Warriors dynasty that filleted its opponents with the greatest of ease.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO