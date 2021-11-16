ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions sign K Riley Patterson from Patriots practice squad

By Jeff Risdon
 6 days ago
There is a new kicker in town. The Detroit Lions have signed placekicker Riley Patterson from the New England Patriots practice quad onto the active 53-man roster. The news was first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Patterson will replace Ryan Santoso, who cost the Lions a win with a missed extra point and an ugly overtime field goal effort that was well off the mark in the Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Santoso was elevated from the practice squad for the weekend to replace injured Austin Seibert.

Because the Lions placed Seibert on IR on Saturday, they do have an open roster spot to add Patterson. The new kicker is an undrafted rookie from Memphis who has been with the Patriots since October. He initially signed with the Minnesota Vikings but was waived with injury status during the summer.

