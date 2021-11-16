Some Biglaw Firms Won’t Be Able To Handle Increasing Associate Compensation

The robots are taking over--and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Orders of robotic machinery have increase by 37 percent year-over-year, according to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). The reason: There just aren't enough workers to fill jobs. "With labor shortages throughout manufacturing, logistics, and virtually every industry, companies of all sizes are increasingly turning to robotics and automation to stay productive and competitive," Jeff Burnstein, president of A3, said in a press release. The trade association has seen a particular increase in automation in the automotive, agricultural, construction, electronics, food processing, and warehousing industries.
