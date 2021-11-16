School Bus Crash Along I-35 In Lewisville Closes Interstate For Several Hours

A driver was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck early Friday along Interstate 270 in the Germantown area. Maryland State Police said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. near I-270 north and Germantown Road. Officials said an initial investigation found that a Ford Fusion was stopped in one...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that: On Monday, November 15, 2021, at around 1:59 P.M., OSP responded to a crash on Highway 20 and Cooley Rd in Bend, Oregon. A School Bus, driven by John Norwood (59) of Bend, was stopped in the left turn...
COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was taken into custody after police suspected alcohol caused a car accident on East Woodmen Road Friday night. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, around at 9:07 p.m. Friday, a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on East Woodmen Road approaching Duryea Dr. while a white Toyota Camry was […]
Three people were killed in a major crash involving a school bus on Interstate 20 in Big Spring, Texas DPS said on Friday. The bus was carrying members of the Andrews ISD marching band to a playoffs game.
Pittsgrove Twp., N.J. – The New Jersey State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus that resulted in two fatalities and one moderate injury on County Road 540 in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County. On Friday, October 15, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an International 3000 school bus, transporting...
A Metro Nashville School District bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning which claimed one life. Metro Nashville Police Department said in a post on Twitter that the crash happened when the special needs school was hit by an SUV that crossed over the centerline on Elm Hill Pike and slammed into the bus.
MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol has identified the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian before smashing into several vehicles, including a school bus full of kids.
FHP told CBS4 that 38-year-old Lavarius Bethel will face charges for the fatal crash.
CBS4 did some digging and found out Bethel has been pulled over dozens of times for traffic violations, including driving with a suspended license. On top of that, he has a lengthy criminal background.
“It was really gruesome,” said a witness.
“You just heard a large impact,” said Nelson Martinez, another witness CBS4 spoke with.
He was at work when he heard...
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash at mile marker 142.7 was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Roanoke County Public Schools is alerting parents that two crashes along I-81 are causing backups in the Glenvar and Salem area, resulting in potential bus delays. VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash along I-81N at mile marker 142.7...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and several others were injured following a crash involving a school bus in Hialeah Gardens, Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred near the Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 77th Avenue and 103rd Street, around 4:15 p.m. Units from several law...
At 3:55 p.m. on Monday in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive, (Route 57), in Henry County there are two vehicles involved in a crash; a Henry County School Bus and a white Dodge Ram pickup. There were 12 students and the driver on the bus. There are four reported...
A driver and eight students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed through a guard rail and into a creek in the Lehigh Valley on Monday morning, according to LehighValleyLive.The Easton Area School District bus was carrying nearly 30 middle school students when it plunged 25 feet into Bushkil…
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one person is dead after a crash along Interstate 79.
It happened in the southbound lanes near the Mount Nebo exit.
The road was closed early Monday morning and reopened just after 7 a.m.
It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: According to VDOT, a Montgomery County crash along I-81S at mile marker 118 is leaving the center lane, right lane and right shoulder closed. Drivers should expect delays. Check back for updates.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal crash in west Charlotte Tuesday evening. The crash took place between Alleghany street and Mulberry Church Road at the outbound of Wilkinson Blvd. Medic said one person was also transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. Charlotte Fire says the...
CHATHAM, Va. — At 3:57 p.m. a Pittsylvania School bus was involved in a crash with a second vehicle in the 6400 block of Climax Road. There were no kids on the bus, but the drivers of both vehicles were injured. Virginia State Police charged 47-year-old Amati Marlione Herndon of...
BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - An Andrews ISD band bus was involved in a fiery crash in the westbound lanes of an I-20 service road Friday afternoon in Big Spring. Andrews ISD says, “The bus had members of the marching band on board. Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families. We cannot confirm anything else at this time.”
Comments / 0