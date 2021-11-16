ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

School Bus Crash Along I-35 In Lewisville Closes Interstate For Several Hours

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lengthy morning rush...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

Driver killed in crash with semi-truck along I-270 in Germantown area

A driver was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck early Friday along Interstate 270 in the Germantown area. Maryland State Police said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. near I-270 north and Germantown Road. Officials said an initial investigation found that a Ford Fusion was stopped in one...
MARYLAND STATE
clayconews.com

CRASH INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that: On Monday, November 15, 2021, at around 1:59 P.M., OSP responded to a crash on Highway 20 and Cooley Rd in Bend, Oregon. A School Bus, driven by John Norwood (59) of Bend, was stopped in the left turn...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Wrcbtv.com

Nashville school bus in crash that claims one life

A Metro Nashville School District bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning which claimed one life. Metro Nashville Police Department said in a post on Twitter that the crash happened when the special needs school was hit by an SUV that crossed over the centerline on Elm Hill Pike and slammed into the bus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#I 35#Rush Hour#Traffic Accident
CBS Miami

FHP IDs Driver Accused Of Causing Fatal Crash Involving Several Vehicles, Including School Bus

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol has identified the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian before smashing into several vehicles, including a school bus full of kids. FHP told CBS4 that 38-year-old Lavarius Bethel will face charges for the fatal crash. CBS4 did some digging and found out Bethel has been pulled over dozens of times for traffic violations, including driving with a suspended license.  On top of that, he has a lengthy criminal background. “It was really gruesome,” said a witness. “You just heard a large impact,” said Nelson Martinez, another witness CBS4 spoke with. He was at work when he heard...
whee.net

Four injured in Henry County school bus crash

At 3:55 p.m. on Monday in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive, (Route 57), in Henry County there are two vehicles involved in a crash; a Henry County School Bus and a white Dodge Ram pickup. There were 12 students and the driver on the bus. There are four reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Pittsburgh

At Least One Person Killed In Crash Along I-79

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one person is dead after a crash along Interstate 79. It happened in the southbound lanes near the Mount Nebo exit. The road was closed early Monday morning and reopened just after 7 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDBJ7.com

CLEARED: Crash in Montgomery County along I-81S leaves lanes closed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: According to VDOT, a Montgomery County crash along I-81S at mile marker 118 is leaving the center lane, right lane and right shoulder closed. Drivers should expect delays. Check back for updates.
WBTV

Fatal crash under investigation in west Charlotte, roads closed for several hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal crash in west Charlotte Tuesday evening. The crash took place between Alleghany street and Mulberry Church Road at the outbound of Wilkinson Blvd. Medic said one person was also transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. Charlotte Fire says the...
BOCANEWSNOW

CLINT MOORE ROAD CLOSED, Several Crashes In Area

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are multiple crashes this afternoon in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Boca Raton PD reports that Clint Moore Road is closed in both directions at Jog Road due to a serious traffic “incident.” That report was made around […] The article CLINT MOORE ROAD CLOSED, Several Crashes In Area appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham man charged in school bus crash

CHATHAM, Va. — At 3:57 p.m. a Pittsylvania School bus was involved in a crash with a second vehicle in the 6400 block of Climax Road. There were no kids on the bus, but the drivers of both vehicles were injured. Virginia State Police charged 47-year-old Amati Marlione Herndon of...
CHATHAM, VA
KCBD

Andrews ISD band bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring along I-20

BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - An Andrews ISD band bus was involved in a fiery crash in the westbound lanes of an I-20 service road Friday afternoon in Big Spring. Andrews ISD says, “The bus had members of the marching band on board. Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families. We cannot confirm anything else at this time.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy