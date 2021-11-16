ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Binghamton plays Columbia

By The Associated Press
Olympian
 6 days ago

Binghamton (1-1) vs. Columbia (0-2) Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Columbia in an early season matchup. Binghamton won 72-60 at Sacred Heart...

www.theolympian.com

