Binghamton plays Columbia

As the Binghamton University Men’s Basketball Team prepares to open their season Tuesday night, it will be the beginning of a new era in the program’s history. After going 4-14 last season, the Bearcats parted ways with head coach Tommy Dempsey after 9 seasons. Levell Sanders, who served as an assistant under Dempsey for the last 2 seasons steps into the head job on an interim tag. Sanders is looking to turnaround a program that has finished outside the bottom 3 in the America East just once since the 2009-2010 season. He says a good place to start with that, is on defense.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO