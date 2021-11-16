ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Gay married couples may get retroactive tax refunds from Dems' $1.75T social plan

By Greg Iacurci, CNBC
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSame-sex married couples may get a tax break from Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social and climate spending plan. The latest iteration of the Build Back Better Act would let taxpayers who were legally married under state law before 2010 claim federal tax benefits that are unavailable under current rules. Essentially,...

