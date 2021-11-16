ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

 5 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure construction projects from the NH 175 bridge across the Pemigewasset River in Woodstock, New Hampshire, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time.

"I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.

The $1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy.

Comments / 629

CaliCritic
5d ago

bbb will destroy our way of life and will cripple young Americans and their future.....this insidious bill will put America in debt over the next 3 generations! biden and libcucks are destroying America!!!

Reply(32)
291
Guest
5d ago

Biden is probably right because democrats don't care about inflation, American industries, American jobs and millions of illegal immigrants invading the United States. So I believe the democrats will fall in line and vote for terrible policies which will hurt the country really bad.

Reply(5)
180
Captain Crunch
5d ago

The Talibiden build back better is a smashing success from poopy pants Joe and the democrats did ya see the parade of Our Weapons and Equipment…. And.. Let’s Go Brandon!!!

Reply(12)
133
